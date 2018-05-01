Is moonshine madness to blame for swathe of crime?

MOONSHINE: Does the full moon really impact on the amount of foolish crimes people commit?

MOONSHINE: Does the full moon really impact on the amount of foolish crimes people commit? Contributed

THE coming of the full moon may be to blame for a swathe of crime with unusual twists and turns over the past few days.

According to Richmond Police District Inspector Nicole Bruce, there's definitely something in the theory officers deal with more "interesting" incidents around a full moon than other nights of the lunar calender.

"I do not have any statistical data to verify this," she said. "But after 29 years in the police force, the full moon seems to have an impact on the types of job we face."

And while you might not be able to use the full moon defence in the dock, scientists reckon it's simply people are more active when there's more moonlight.

There's also the fact before artificial lighting, people stayed up later on the full moon which is up to 250-times brighter than if there's no moonlight at all.

But do people really behave worse when the moon is full?

Over the weekend, in the lead up to last night's full moon, there was a plethora of cases with unusual twists.

For example, on Sunday night police charged a 22-year-old Coraki man after he allegedly caused havoc while attempting to avoid a random breath test at Casino.

He allegedly drove along Centre St at speeds of up to 100km/h and tore through the yards of three houses.

The sedan then hit a 6m-high palm tree, tearing it from the ground and flinging it onto the roof of a nearby house.

The car then smashed through a fence and collided with a car parked nearby.

Insp Bruce said on Saturday about 1.30pm a 56-year-old woman allegedly led police on a merry chase through Tabulam, Drake and Sandliands after failing to stop at a vehicle accident at Mallanganee.

"Police allege during the pursuit the woman's car hit two parked vehicles then almost ran over a gentleman mowing his lawn," Insp Bruce said.

"After a pursuit ... the woman was cornered in Tabulam where she collided with the highway patrol car and the Tabulam (police) vehicle."

Earlier, on Friday night, there was the case of a 27-year-old driver who allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel, crashed his car and injured a two-year old child in his car in the Lismore CBD.

A Queensland detective inspector's research at Charles Sturt University, however, claims the lunar myth is merely moonshine.

For his doctoral research through the university's Australian Graduate School of Policing and Security, Dr Geoffrey Sheldon examined eight years of data from the Queensland Police Service.

His thesis - When the full moon rises over the Sunshine State: An eight year examination of Queensland policing data relating to the full moon - showed his examination of more than 900,000 jobs attended by state police from 2004 to 2011 that covered 99 full moon events, found no increase in calls for service at the full moon.

The next full moon will appear on May 30.