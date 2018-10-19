Mooney helps Aussies to victory over Pakistan at Malaysia

CRICKET: Beth Mooney's impact could have been limited but the Cavaliers junior steered Australia's wobbly chase to victory in the first One Day International against Pakistan in Malaysia on Thursday.

Played at Kuala Lumpar's Kinrara Oval, economic bowling from Australia's star-studded attack dismissed Pakistan for just 95 runs.

Nicola Carey starred with 3-19 from seven overs, while Megan Schutt took 3-17 from her 7.2 overs, as Sophie Molineaux (1-9 from seven) and Ashleigh Gardner (1-9 from five) tightened the screws.

Alyssa Healy hit four boundaries and a six in her run-per-ball 26, as she and Nicole Bolton opened the batting.

Had the top order fired, Hervey Bay junior Mooney might not have had the chance to bat, but the dismissals of Meg Lanning (4) and Ellyse Perry (1) allowed the Domestic Player of the Year to stride to the crease.

Mooney hit just one boundary in a patient, unbeaten innings of 16 runs from 19 balls to steer Australia to a five-wicket victory. Schutt was named player of the match.

Australia plays Pakistan in the second One Day International today, with the third and last game in the series to be played on Monday.

The sides meet in three Twenty20 games next week.