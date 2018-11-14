Mooney, Australians, chase third win of World T20

DROUGHT: Beth Mooney has not scored a half-century for Australia in nine innings, dating back to March 26. Will she raise the bat against New Zealand today?

DROUGHT: Beth Mooney has not scored a half-century for Australia in nine innings, dating back to March 26. Will she raise the bat against New Zealand today? DARREN ENGLAND

CRICKET: If you have not enjoyed watching the Australian cricket team you might just be watching the wrong green-and-gold team.

While the men's struggles have been well-documented, Sunday's 40-run loss to South Africa in the deciding game of a three-game series the latest in a string of bad results, the women have set the pace at the Women's World Twenty20.

Australia has won its opening two games of the World Cup - a 52-run flogging of Pakistan before a ruthless nine-wicket win against Ireland - but this morning's clash with their Trans-Tasman rivals shapes as another challenge.

Former Cavaliers junior Beth Mooney is expected to take her place in the side for the game, which starts at 11am, and will be out to score her first half-century since the March 26 clash with India.

She scored 48 against Pakistan and just 14 against Ireland on Monday (AEST).

The 24-year-old left-handed batter is the reigning domestic cricketer of the year, and boasts a career T20I average of 34.94 from 28 games.

While Alyssa Healy is the first-choice keeper, Mooney's irresistible form with the bat has ensured she has kept her place in the first XI.

But Mooney, a two-time Most Valuable Player award winner for the Brisbane Heat, with whom she will play the Women's Big Bash League later this year, is in the midst of her longest run without a half century since her T20I debut in January, 2016.

It wasn't until her 11th innings she raised the bat in a T20I, and has one more fifty and a century to her name.

Today's game will be her tenth innings since her last half-century, the crafty 71 from 46 balls at Mumbai in March.

Coverage of the game will be shown live on GEM (Channel 52) from 9.30am and Fox Cricket (Channel 505) from 10.30am.