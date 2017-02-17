'Monumental stuff up': Ballina man victim of telco fail

AFTER changing address in October last year Ballina businessman Rohan Wijeyekoon thought getting an internet connection would be simple.

How wrong he was.

More than four months later, Mr Wijeyekoon's new home and office still has no internet - and little hope of getting any.

To make matters worse, he is now the victim of an unforgiveable bungle Australia's from biggest telco.

Telstra were originally asked to perform a simple task - start a single new phone account at Mr Wijeyekoon's new address.

Of course he later found out this was pointless, because they were unable to supply internet anyway.

But without being asked, they also started an account at Mr Wijeyekoon's second phone number relating to his main Ballina business premises - a location where Mr Wijeyekoon already had a provider in place.

And so last month, instead of getting one bill for that premises, he got two.

Infuriated, he has taken up the matter with the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman, Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan, as well as fired a volley of letters at Telstra demanding compensation for his time and money wasted.

"I have never, in over 35 years of business all over Asia and Europe come across this level of incomepetent, chaotic, and unprofessional level of service," he wrote to Mr Hogan.

Mr Wijeyekoon said he could get "a better and more efficient" service from ISPs in Bali than in Australia.

"I'm just a couple of hundred metres up from Bunnings heading to Burns Point Ferry," he said.

He described Telstra's conduct as "utterely infuriating (and) grossly un-businesslike", and demanded "immediate rectification" for the "monumental stuff up".

"If we were to operate our business in a similar chaotic manner to Telstra, we would soon be out of business, but then we are just a small business, not a mega monopoly such as Telstra."

Telstra have not yet provided an explanation for why they started a new account at the premises unrelated to the original request.

But they have given him with a reason why they can't deliver internet at his new office and residence in West Ballina.

It was apparently more than 4km from the nearest exchange, which Telstra considers too far for a reliable ADSL service.

In their words: "We calculated the distance of 4.412km from your above address to the nearest exchange which is considered not feasible for Telstra to provide the ADSL internet service to you that the standard of service quality is not met".

Strangely, however, Mr Wijeyekoon says two of his nearby neighbours - on both sides - both have reliable ADSL internet, with guess who? Telstra.

Telstra has been contacted for comment.