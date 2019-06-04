Monumental public art set for Ballina Shire

Lee Mathers from the Northern Rivers Community Gallery at the Banyan Hill water reservoirs, where the undercoat is being laid

Lee Mathers from the Northern Rivers Community Gallery at the Banyan Hill water reservoirs, where the undercoat is being laid contributed

EPICALLY large public artwork installations by an internationally acclaimed Australian artist are set to brighten Ballina.

Commissioned by Intrapac Property, the developers behind Banyan Hill residential community and Facilitated by Creative Road Art Projects, the two 3.5 and 2.1 mega litre water reservoirs within Banyan Hill have been reimagined as an outdoor gallery space.

In deference to the typography of the site and diverse ecology of the area, one reservoir will reflect themes of "land” and the other themes of "sea”, with a visual crossover acknowledging the point where land meets sea.

Scheduled for a late July completion, the works will be visible from the Pacific Highway as well as from within Banyan Hill.

"Intrapac Property has commissioned significant public art as a part of their master plan for Banyan Hill,” Ballina Shire Council's Sustainability Planner Skye McNamara said.

"This is to be applauded. While these large modern reservoirs are functionally invaluable, aesthetically they are challenging.

"This particular commission is an innovative solution that we believe will add to both the neighbourhood and the shire.

Ballina Shire Council supports the installation of public art in key locations which identify and reinforce cultural identity and community values and which assist in creating create a sense of place”.

Internationally acclaimed Australian contemporary artist Emily Devers is working closely with Creative Road and Ballina Shire Council to deliver the project. Devers' public art can be seen across Australia and internationally in San Diego, Morocco, Hawaii, Mexico and New Zealand. She is also Director of Sea Walls Australia, Australia's first environment focused public art festival.

As a part of the commission from Banyan Hill, on June 20 Emily will hold immersive Urban Art Workshops "From Land to Sea” with Ballina Coast High School and Xavier Catholic College. The workshops, facilitated by Northern Rivers Community Gallery in partnership with Creative Road, will be hosted at Ignite Studios @ NRCG in Ballina.

"We bring artists in when they have specialised skills to share with the local community” the Northern Rivers Community Gallery's Lee Mathers said..

"Emily will be sharing her knowledge not just with students but with teachers, giving them tools to develop their own site-specific urban art projects if they choose to in the future.”

The public art program is one of many community building projects planned for Banyan Hill”.