Monthly market announces closure
THE much loved monthly Alstonville monthly markets have announced they will have to shut down.
On June 4, organisers posted on their Facebook page: "Hi followers, due to a number of changes to Alstonville markets such as rental increase to use the shed it is with a sad heart we have had to shut down Alstonville markets. We appreciate all of our stall holders and customers. 😔😓”.
The next Alstonville monthly market was scheduled to be held on Saturday, June 16.
At this time, organisers have been unavailable for comment.