Monthly market announces closure

Alstonville monthly markets were held on the third Saturday of each month.

Alstonville monthly markets were held on the third Saturday of each month. Paul Braven GLA250615LARCOM

THE much loved monthly Alstonville monthly markets have announced they will have to shut down.

On June 4, organisers posted on their Facebook page: "Hi followers, due to a number of changes to Alstonville markets such as rental increase to use the shed it is with a sad heart we have had to shut down Alstonville markets. We appreciate all of our stall holders and customers. 😔😓”.

The next Alstonville monthly market was scheduled to be held on Saturday, June 16.

At this time, organisers have been unavailable for comment.