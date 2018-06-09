Menu
Alstonville monthly markets were held on the third Saturday of each month.
News

Monthly market announces closure

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
9th Jun 2018 12:00 AM

THE much loved monthly Alstonville monthly markets have announced they will have to shut down.

On June 4, organisers posted on their Facebook page: "Hi followers, due to a number of changes to Alstonville markets such as rental increase to use the shed it is with a sad heart we have had to shut down Alstonville markets. We appreciate all of our stall holders and customers. 😔😓”.

The next Alstonville monthly market was scheduled to be held on Saturday, June 16.

At this time, organisers have been unavailable for comment.

