Month long spree on stolen credit card

A MAN was charged yesterday after allegedly going on a month long spending spree with a stolen credit card.

Police will allege security at Lismore Square saw a man making numerous transactions on a debit card that was suspected of being stolen.

Police attended and spoke to a 29-year-old Lismore man. Police had cause to search him and located a debit card that did not belong to him. Police also located four cans of drink, four packs of cigarettes, a jacket with tags on it and Methylphenidate.

When questioned he said he has been using the card to make daily purchases in Lismore for a month.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with four counts of having goods in custody and possessing a restricted substance.

It is anticipated numerous more charges will be laid after some further investigation.

He was bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

This incident highlights the importance of cancelling your credit or debit card as soon as you lose it. Once it is reported the card cannot be used.

If your card is stolen you should also call police or the Police Assistance Line on 131 444.

