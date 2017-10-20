28°
News

Monster trucks, laser clay shooting and much more at show

Bowen Baker and cousin Scarlett Gill in sideshow alley.
Bowen Baker and cousin Scarlett Gill in sideshow alley. Marc Stapelberg
Samantha Poate
by

IF YOU are heading down to the North Coast National in Lismore today, we have a list of some of the highlights you should not miss.

At the Main Arena there will be plenty of thrill-seeking acts on show, with multiple vehicle displays throughout the day.

  • Trevan Isuzu UTE present Team D-MAX (4.30pm and 8pm)
  • Segway Challenge (5pm)
  • Speedway Display Car Rides for Kids (7pm)
  • Lawn Mower Races (7.30pm)
  • Monster Truck Mayhem (8.30pm)

To break up all that adrenaline, the showgirls presentation will start at 6.30pm.

All the lovely ladies will be presented to the crowd and the winners awarded.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The Beef Cattle arena is where you will find all the major cattle judging and shows throughout the day.

It includes stud beef cattle, group one beef cattle, junior judging and the heifer show.

Steve McEwan's Reptile World will feature in the Farmers' Market Area today from 9am.

The Dairy Spectacular is back again this year from 9.30am at the Dairy Arena.

Lorraine Ashton will dominate the Circus Tent today when she brings an entertaining and exciting circus experience for all to enjoy.

Head to the Fun Zone to see the Macadamia Castle Reptile Show.

Today's highlight at the Woodchop Arena will be the Hurford Hardwood woodchop competition starting at 1pm.

For something new, try the free segway rides for anyone over the age of 10.

Once you have the hang of the steering, you can try riding through obstacle courses, participate in the egg and spoon races and much more.

Another addition to the show this year is the laser clay shooting.

With clay flying everywhere, the sound of a shotgun and crowd cheering you on, it will be a lot of fun.

There will be plenty for everyone to enjoy this weekend at the North Coast National.

Topics:  2017 dairy spectacular 2017 norco north coast national lismore showground northern rivers entertainment northern rivers shows whatsonlismore

Lismore Northern Star
PHOTOS: Day 1 at the Lismore Show

PHOTOS: Day 1 at the Lismore Show

SEE all the action from the first day of the North Coast National, which has been one of the Northern Rivers' favourite events for 132 years.

Man pleads not guilty to indecent assault of girl, 12

Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street. Stock Footage.

THE 45-year-old faces three counts of indecent assault

Ballina motorhome company enters industry Hall of Fame

COMPACT: Horizon Motorhomes in Ballina has launched a new, compact model, the Melaleuca Appeal.

Manufacturer goes from strength to strength since opening in 1995

G'bah has 13,000 people but only 3 cafes

Are there enough cafes in Goonellabah?

Are there enough coffee shops in Goonellabah?

Local Partners