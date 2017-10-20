Monster trucks, laser clay shooting and much more at show

IF YOU are heading down to the North Coast National in Lismore today, we have a list of some of the highlights you should not miss.

At the Main Arena there will be plenty of thrill-seeking acts on show, with multiple vehicle displays throughout the day.

Trevan Isuzu UTE present Team D-MAX (4.30pm and 8pm)

Segway Challenge (5pm)

Speedway Display Car Rides for Kids (7pm)

Lawn Mower Races (7.30pm)

Monster Truck Mayhem (8.30pm)

To break up all that adrenaline, the showgirls presentation will start at 6.30pm.

All the lovely ladies will be presented to the crowd and the winners awarded.

The Beef Cattle arena is where you will find all the major cattle judging and shows throughout the day.

It includes stud beef cattle, group one beef cattle, junior judging and the heifer show.

Steve McEwan's Reptile World will feature in the Farmers' Market Area today from 9am.

The Dairy Spectacular is back again this year from 9.30am at the Dairy Arena.

Lorraine Ashton will dominate the Circus Tent today when she brings an entertaining and exciting circus experience for all to enjoy.

Head to the Fun Zone to see the Macadamia Castle Reptile Show.

Today's highlight at the Woodchop Arena will be the Hurford Hardwood woodchop competition starting at 1pm.

For something new, try the free segway rides for anyone over the age of 10.

Once you have the hang of the steering, you can try riding through obstacle courses, participate in the egg and spoon races and much more.

Another addition to the show this year is the laser clay shooting.

With clay flying everywhere, the sound of a shotgun and crowd cheering you on, it will be a lot of fun.

There will be plenty for everyone to enjoy this weekend at the North Coast National.