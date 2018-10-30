Monster truck medics ‘didn’t show up’

A stunt car is taken away after it rolled through barriers and into the crowd at the Mount Gravatt Showgrounds on Saturday. Picture: AAP/Sarah Marshall

THE organiser of a near-fatal monster truck show on Saturday has admitted there were no medical officers at the event.

Troy Garcia, owner of Ultimate Monster Trucks, says he made arrangements for medical officers from a facility in Brisbane's east to attend but on the night they didn't show up.

"I have a secretary that operates and passes on all of my risk assessment to the required people. They also were in charge of booking first aid. I can tell you right now first aid was booked," Mr Garcia said.

Thomas Bluck, Mason Harris, Hannah Bluck, Kelly Harris, Mark Bluck and Lilly Bluck after the event, which left Lilly bruised. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning



"It was booked in two weeks ago. I have an email paper trail of my contact with them. They just never turned up to the show and never told us.

"That's something I was unaware of, obviously with the amount of workload I had right at the show when the gates opened."

The Courier-Mail attempted to obtain a copy of the email trail between Mr Garcia's secretary and the medical facility that he says he booked first aid but efforts to speak to the secretary were unsuccessful.

Queensland workplace laws allow events to go ahead as long as workers have access to first aid equipment and have a safe place to administer it.

Mr Garcia said a lunch room had been set up as a first aid station.

Ten-year-old Lilly Bluck was struck by an out of control stock car at the event in Mt Gravatt about 30 minutes into the show.

The vehicle came to rest on top of her, but miraculously she only suffered bruising.

A driver on Saturday night who was not involved in the crash said part of the steering box failed, resulting in the vehicle being unable to veer away from the audience.

Mr Garcia said Workplace Health and Safety attended the venue the day before to ensure it met requirements.

"I met all the requirements on them to lower any risk hazards from a high, to a medium, to a low risk. The company applied with the risk assessment," he said.

Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace said yesterday police and Workplace Health and Safety were investigating the incident.