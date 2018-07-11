Monstar to be unleashed in Grafton Ramornie

The Monstar, with jockey Skye Bogenhuber on board will run in the $160,000 Ramornie Handicap at Grafton today.

The Monstar, with jockey Skye Bogenhuber on board will run in the $160,000 Ramornie Handicap at Grafton today. Michael McInally

SCONE trainer Brett Cavanough could win today's $160,000 GDSC Ramornie Handicap (1200m) with a "weirdo”.

The Monstar is a seven-year-old gelding son of California Dane, who has won 12 of his 47 starts and $731,140 in prizemoney.

He also ran in last year's Ramornie, only to be beaten by Calanda by an eyelash in race record time (1min 07.56secs).

Cavanough, with more than 110 horses in work and plans for another stable to situate another 60 thoroughbreds, has been on a winning run over the past 12 months.

The "weirdo”, The Monstar, has been at the centre of a lot of his recent success, having won the Group 2 Moreton Cup at the Sunshine Coast on June 2.

"He's a quirky horse,” Cavanough said.

"Not a normal horse yet he's double figures (in betting). Got beat last year when they (Calanda) ran a race record to beat him. Can't work that out.”

Part of that big price might be down to the fact he has a good horse's weight, will carry 59.5kg with Skye Bogenhuber to jump him from barrier 15.

History tells you only four horses in the last 100 years have carried more than x amount of weight to win the Ramornie.

"He's got history against him and It also might be due to his wide barrier too,” Cavanough said. "Would have loved eight.”

However part of The Monstar's quirkiness is his liking for "running wide”.

"He got cluttered away in the Stradbroke,” Brett added of what was a seven and a half length 13th to Santa Ana Lane,” Cavanough said. "He's a wide runner, wins down the middle of the track or on his own.”

"He is also a tough little horse. Can run on the speed or lead and keeps fighting on.

"When he's on he's nearly unbeatable and when he's off he runs fifth.”

Cavanough also has faith in Bogenhuber, who has ridden more than 550 winners and will join him in Scone on a permanent basis from August 1.

She was on him at the Sunshine Coast and reunites again today.

She also rides Just A Bullet in the Kirby handicap on Thursday and his "plunge horse” Another Sin in the Class 6 on Cup day as well.

"You can't bring your B Graders to Grafton,” Brett adds.

"If you do they'll get bashed up.”