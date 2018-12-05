Mono heads to Bali to prepare for title defence

US BOUND: Mark 'Mono' Stewart will compete in an Adaptive Surf League event at Huntington Beach, California this weekend.

THIS weekend we will see Byron Bay's Mark "Mono” Stewart competing in the first of two events for the Adaptive Surf League (ASL) tour at Huntington Beach in the United States.

He will be surfing against 100-plus competitors from more than 21 countries and hopes to take home a large chunk of the $20,000 prizemoney.

This competition is a great lead into the final event, the 2018 Stance ISA World Adaptive Surfing Championship that will take place from December 12-16 in La Jolla, California.

The ISA surfing championship was created to give surfers with physical challenges an opportunity to compete and display their talents in a Paralympic-style, world-class event.

This competition has experienced unprecedented growth since the inaugural event in 2015, which Stewart won, and has spurred the growth of the sport around the world, with many nations now holding national championships of their own to select their national teams to compete.

With the lack of surf in Byron Bay, Stewart has just spent two weeks training and preparing in Indonesia.

"I'm stoked. Surfing all day, everyday, on the east coast of Bali has really helped me to fine tune my equipment and prepare mentally,” Stewart said.

Australia and Byron Bay will be well represented with Stewart and David Monk both being selected.

David will be hoping to better last year's finals appearance and Stewart will be going for his third world title and is confident the Aussie team can all make the podium in their divisions and hopefully bring home the gold in the team event.

The event will be shown live via the ISA webpage.