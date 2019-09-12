Money talks: How to save at new petrol station

FILL UP: The new Metro Petrol Station on River Street offers significant savings on their fuel prices.

FILL UP: The new Metro Petrol Station on River Street offers significant savings on their fuel prices. Thinkstock

THE secret is out: Ballina residents are said to be saving up to "25 cents per litre" at the new Metro Petroleum petrol station on River Street.

Having only opened a few weeks ago, the savings are drawing in commuters who are tired of paying too much for their fuel.

"The high fuel prices have an impact on a wide variety of people in our economy here in Ballina," Cr Phillip Meehan said.

"I've seen prices as much as around 10 cents per litre cheaper (at Metro) on different days for, I think, on my observation, different types of fuel."

In a recent social media post, locals discussed their theories behind what time and what days fuel prices are cheapest at Metro.

"From 6pm 'til 9am they are cheaper than anyone else by a long way...," Bernard Richter wrote on Facebook.

"His fuel supplier tells him every night after 6pm 'till 12 midnight that he can drop the price of fuel," Kyall Campbell said.

"A bit like happy hour at the bar."

"They have been doing this early of a Monday and Tuesday morning as well," Robyn Slade commented.

"A pleasant surprise in the wallet."

Metro Petroleum has one of the largest independent service station networks in Australia, with over 200 service station outlets across NSW, Victoria and Queensland, according to their website.

"Recently, I've been in Brisbane and also down in Newcastle, and in Newcastle, the Metro Service Stations were widespread, they were in many, many suburbs, so it is an organisational chain of petrol stations that has some size and geographical diversity across the country," Cr Meehan said.

"Petrol prices (are) a key component of people's weekly and annual budget and the high fuel prices in Ballina have a, I believe, significant impact upon those people who are on fixed and low income.

"In my view, and in particular the public's view, the petrol prices in Ballina are higher than they should be".

You can see the savings for yourself at Metro Petroleum Ballina, 323 River St, Ballina.