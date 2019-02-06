Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coins were sent flying after a security truck lost its load. Picture: Nine News Queensland
Coins were sent flying after a security truck lost its load. Picture: Nine News Queensland
News

Money sent flying after truck loses load

by Antonia O’Flaherty
6th Feb 2019 2:32 PM

IT COULD have been like winning the lottery for motorists yesterday when about $10,000 worth of coins fell off the back of a truck and were strewn across the road in Brisbane.

Police were called to Stanley Street East and Cavendish Road in Coorparoo after reports boxes of coins fell out of the back of a truck.

 

Passers-by helped retrieve the coins. Picture: Nine News Queensland
Passers-by helped retrieve the coins. Picture: Nine News Queensland

 

 

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the driver reported the incident to police and assisted in collecting the coins, which had an estimated value of $10,000.

The spokesperson said the caller was concerned by the hazard, which occurred near a school, in case children would stop to try and pick up coins, however QPS said this was not an issue.

Police and the Department of Main Roads and members of the public helped in the clean-up and police managed the traffic delays caused as a result.

coins editors picks loses money road trucks

Top Stories

    $4 million grant could help bring INXS museum to Ballina

    premium_icon $4 million grant could help bring INXS museum to Ballina

    Council News PLANS will soon get under way for a new innovation hub near the airport, and it could bring some very impressive businesses to town.

    PHOTOS: Old bank becomes unique B&B

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Old bank becomes unique B&B

    Business Bank converted to B&B offers unique experience for a weekend getaway

    'Terriffic, terrifying': Opposition leader on Janelle Saffin

    premium_icon 'Terriffic, terrifying': Opposition leader on Janelle Saffin

    Politics Opposition leader gives endorsement for Labor candidate for Lismore

    Ballina landmark offers 'truly special' dining experience

    premium_icon Ballina landmark offers 'truly special' dining experience

    Business "Everything that we have here is made from scratch”