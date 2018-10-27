Money pain as Lismore kids miss out on life-saving jabs



BYRON Bay, Lismore and Kyogle have some of the lowest child immunisation rates in the country.



National health data for 2012-14 reveals about 30 per cent of kids in Byron and about one in eight kids in Lismore and Kyogle are missing out on life-saving jabs.



The huge percentage of families choosing not to get their kids the jab will have their Family Tax Benefit Part A payments reduced by $28 a fortnight.



Experts expect this financial impost to improve immunisation rates but there are also local education programs aimed at informing parents about the benefits of protecting their children from diseases.



Northern NSW Local Health District acting chief executive Lynne Weir said the State Government would target our region as part of its $1.75million immunisation and influenza campaigns.



"NSW Health has a range of strategies to support high uptake of vaccines in children, including the Save the Date to Vaccinate campaign and app," she said. - NewsRegional

