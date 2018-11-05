Menu
Money doesn’t equate to happiness
bmuir
by
5th Nov 2018 11:47 AM

I overheard a conversation where a woman in her early 30's was blaming and somewhat justifying her lack of money as the principle impediment for being unable to buy all the things and experiences she believed that she needed.

She loudly announced to her friends (who were hanging on her every word) that she wouldn't be happy until she had a new car and better paying job.

Such people have an insatiable appetite for consumerism and cannot see the value in the gifts they have already.

Money can't buy love, happiness, good health, youthfulness, natural beauty or friendship.

The reality is that the wealthiest person is a pauper when compared to those who are genuinely happy with their lot.

Some of the happiest people I have met own very little, and yet, I see them as being the richest people in the world.

This woman had so much to be grateful for, with her young child, nice clothes and jewellery, trim figure, and friends right there, nevertheless, she was feeling she was not enough without more money.

I desperately wanted to share with her some of the things I've seen and people I've met to help her understand her position of privilege, but I decided to remain quiet. Maybe she needs to learn this one day for herself.

