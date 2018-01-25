MONEY BACK: Green slip refunds are in the mail

Many drivers will receive refunds on their green slips in the coming months.

BUSINESS customers and taxi drivers will be among the first people to get their CTP green slip refunds this week, with cheques now in the mail.

Finance Minister Victor Dominello said the new green slip scheme would be more affordable in 2018.

But, as well as cheaper premiums this year, customers who paid too much last year will get some money back.

"CTP refund cheques are now on their way to thousands of businesses across the state,” Mr Dominello said.

"As a result of the Government's reforms, $52 million will be returned to business customers, including taxi operators, over the coming weeks.”

Individual policy holders will be able to access their refunds online through Service NSW in the coming months.

For further information on the new scheme and refunds visit www.sira.nsw.gov.au