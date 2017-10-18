24°
Money back for drivers thanks to cheaper green slips

CAR owners on the Northern Rivers can look forward to a cheque from the NSW Government following reforms to the Compulsory Third Party Insurance system.

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis said refund amounts will differ between motorists depending on when they renew their Green Slip.

"The average refund for regional motorists will be about $30,” he said.

"The Government is transitioning to a lower cost Green Slip scheme on December 1, 2017, so premiums will also be cheaper in 2018.”

Mr Gulaptis said the savings came from a crackdown on fraudsters and excess profits by insurers.

Further details regarding the process for accessing refunds will be announced soon.

Better, cheaper Green slips are on their way
Better, cheaper Green slips are on their way Contributed
Lismore Northern Star
