Monday Buzz: The form factor Fittler can’t ignore

If rep football jerseys are handed on form, could be facing as many as six changes to his NSW Blues side that won last year's State of Origin series.

Check out the Blues team list from Game 3, 2018 and you'll see why.

You can almost certainly put the red felt pen through names of winger Tom Trbojevic (injured), centre James Roberts and middle forward Jack de Belin.

Both the halves James Maloney and Nathan Cleary are struggling at the Penrith Panthers and utility star Tyrone Peachey has also been below his best on the Gold Coast.

The selection of the first Origin side is still six weeks away and Fittler and his selection advisers will want to be loyal to last year's players. Your columnist spoke to Fittler about that loyalty factor and his response will scare the out-of-form players.

"I always thought last year we'd only do well if there was a group of about 30 players putting pressure on each other," Fittler said.

How many players from last year’s series final will feature in Origin I for NSW?

"I wasn't convinced the team we picked last year would be the same team for the next 10 years. Some of them are doing really well, some of them are in teams really struggling. Last year we mostly picked players from teams doing really well."

It is simply impossible to ignore the claims of other players in far better form.

At the Parramatta Eels, Blake Ferguson and Mitchell Moses are banging hard on the door.

At the Rabbitohs, Cameron Murray, Adam Reynolds, Cody Walker and winger Campbell Graham have all stormed into contention.

Cody Walker has been in red-hot form for the Rabbitohs. Picture: AAP

Same too at the Roosters with Luke Keary and Victor Radley, and the Canberra Raiders also have players worthy of claims in Nick Cotric and Joey Leilua.

Even at the Broncos, young centre Kotoni Staggs has stood out in a struggling footy team.

I can't recall two Origin-winning halves being dropped but Cleary and Maloney need to lift their games. This time last year they were both playing much better football under Anthony Griffin.

You look at what Maloney is up against. His form this year has been 5 out 10. Keary has been an 8.5 and Walker an 8.

You look at what Cleary is up against. He's been a 6 out of 10 while Moses has been an 8.5 and Reynolds an 8 at the Rabbitohs.

Luke Keary is right in the running for a NSW State of Origin jersey. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Then you consider the form of Queensland's halves. Cameron Munster is without doubt the form player in the competition and favourite to win the Dally M award.

Daly Cherry-Evans is on fire for the Manly Sea Eagles. Only Michael Morgan is struggling.

As Fittler says: "I think Queensland are looking far more dangerous than last year."

And that's why picking out-of-form players is out of the question.

BLUES TEAM FOR STATE OF ORIGIN GAME 3, 2018

1. James Tedesco (safe)

2. Tom Trbojevic (injured)

3. Latrell Mitchell (safe)

4. James Roberts (in danger)

5. Josh Addo-Carr (safe)

6. James Maloney (in danger)

7. Nathan Cleary (in danger)

8. David Klemmer (safe)

9. Damien Cook (safe)

10. Paul Vaughan (safe)

11. Boyd Cordner (c) (safe)

12. Tyson Frizell (safe)

13. Jack de Belin (in danger)

Interchange:

14. Tariq Sims (safe)

15. Jake Trbojevic (safe)

16. Angus Crichton (safe)

17. Tyrone Peachey (in danger)

PUTTING PRESSURE ON

Cameron Murray (Rabbitohs), Cody Walker (Rabbitohs), Adam Reynolds (Rabbitohs), Campbell Graham (Rabbitohs, pictured), Luke Keary (Roosters), Victor Radley (Roosters), Nick Cotric (Raiders), Joey Leilua (Raiders), Blake Ferguson (Eels), Mitchell Moses (Eels), Kotoni Staggs (Broncos)