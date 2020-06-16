Menu
A driver has died after two trucks and a car collided on the Monash Freeway. Picture: 7NEWS
News

Monash reopens after horror fatal truck smash

by Brianna Travers
16th Jun 2020 4:01 PM

All outbound lanes of the Monash Freeway are now open following a fatal crash between a car and two trucks at Heatherton Road this morning.

A reduced speed limit of 60km/h is in place between Heatherton Road and the South Gippsland Freeway exit.

The outbound lanes between Heatherton Road and the South Gippsland Freeway remained closed for several hours while detectives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit investigated the incident.

The driver of the car died at the scene.

Heavy traffic can be seen on the Monash Freeway after a fatal crash between a car and two trucks. Picture: Supplied
Victoria Police said a car and two trucks were involved in the fatal collision.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be established," a police spokesman said.

It takes this year's lives lost count to 104, compared to 140 this time last year.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Originally published as Monash reopens after horror fatal truck smash

The Monash Freeway will be closed for hours after a fatal crash this morning. Picture: 7NEWS
Detectives are working to determine the cause of the crash. Picture: Supplied
fatal crash fatality fatal truck crash monash freeway truck crash

