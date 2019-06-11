Menu
One of the teens grabs at the woman. Picture: Facebook / Lebo Memes
Crime

Moment teens ‘kick, drag’ woman in carpark mugging

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
11th Jun 2019 10:48 AM
TWO teenagers will front court after a young woman was mugged in Sydney's southeast on Sunday.

A 21-year-old woman was walking to her vehicle through a car park on Mount Olympus Boulevard, Wolli Creek at about 11.20pm when two teenagers, both aged 14, allegedly demanded her handbag.

 

The woman was walking to her vehicle through a car park on Mount Olympus Boulevard. Picture: Facebook / Lebo Memes
The woman tries to make her escape. Picture: Facebook / Lebo Memes
She tried to run away but the boys grabbed her arms and threw her to the ground.

It's alleged the boys then kicked the woman in the stomach and chest until she let go of her bag.

Both teenagers ran off and were last seen going into Spark Lane.

The woman is grabbed and thrown to the ground. Pictures: Facebook / Lebo Memes
Police established a crime scene on Sunday night and at 9pm on Monday they arrested the two boys before taking them to Campbelltown Police Station where they were charged with robbery in company.

Both were refused bail and will front Campbelltown Children's court today.

 

The 21-year-old was kicked in the stomach and chest until she let go of her bag.
