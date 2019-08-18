Moment husband backs car into wife

A WOMAN was killed Saturday when her husband accidentally backed into her while washing their car at a petrol station in Queens, New York, police said.

Isabel Ramirez-Cohetero, 51, and her husband, 50, were washing their red Jeep Commander at a petrol station at about 12:15pm when the tragic mishap occurred, cops said, reports the New York Post.

The couple was moving the vehicle to dry it off when her husband realised he'd left the car in reverse.

When he jumped back behind the wheel to stop it, he accidentally stepped on the gas - backing the Jeep over his unsuspecting wife.

The woman was rushed to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center with body trauma, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

"A man ran inside crying 'My wife, my wife, my wife in serious condition. Call the ambulance.' He kept on repeating ambulance, ambulance," said Firoz Khan, 51, an attendant at the gas station who called 911 for the distraught husband.

"I went outside and I saw the lady laying on the ground on her back. Her head was to the [fence] and her feet were towards [the store]. I saw them putting her on the stretcher … she was not moving," he said.

"This is sad. I feel sorry for the husband. He was crying, he was upset."

The BP gas station was less than a mile from the couple's Queens home, authorities said.

No arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation.

- This article was originally published by the New York Post and is republished with permission.