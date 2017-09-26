Molly's Jukebox Classics will get you dancing

FOLLOWING on from the success of Do Yourself A Favour, the soundtrack to the critically acclaimed and Logie winning mini series Molly, and Molly - Counting Down The Hits, Bloodlines is pleased to present Molly's Jukebox Classics.
Released this Friday, the double album features 40 favourites handpicked by the man himself.
The Seven Network's Molly was one of last year's top-rating mini-series, while the soundtrack went to #1 on the ARIA album chart, spent four months in the Top 10 and has sold more than 140,000 copies. Molly - Counting Down The Hits was another household favourite.
Now it's time to add another toe tapping bunch of hits to your collection with Molly's Jukebox Classics - it's full of party anthems that will guarantee to get everyone on the dance floor.
Unchain My Heart by Joe Cocker, Relax by Frankie Goes To Hollywood and You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) by Dead or Alive are in. From Abba to Australian Crawl, from Kylie to The Angels, the hits are all there.
Ian 'Molly' Meldrum wants you to enjoy the party.
"As you - and all my neighbours - know, I love a party," he said.
"I've had some big parties over the years; for the Aussie cricketers, the St Kilda footy team, Melbourne Storm and plenty of music friends. And you never know who's going to rock up.
"In February 1986, I was having a party at my house; Mark Knopfler, Cyndi Lauper, Tom Petty, Stevie Nicks and my old mate Brian Mannix were all there.
"Then in walked Bob Dylan with Lauren Bacall on his arm.
"Now, that's a party.
"As well as great people, the key to a successful party is, of course, great music. You want songs that people can dance to. You want hits. And you want some surprises," Meldrum said.
The songs
Disc One:
1. Dancing Queen - Abba
2. Come On Eileen - Dexy's Midnight Runners
3. Keep On Loving You - Reo Speedwagon
4. Cool World - Mondo Rock
5. Heaven Is A Place On Earth - Belinda Carlisle
6. Echo Beach - Martha & The Muffins
7. History Never Repeats - Split Enz
8. Relax - Frankie Goes To Hollywood
9. Tainted Love - Soft Cell
10. Computer Games - Mi-Sex
11. Take On Me - aha
12. I Ran (So Far Away) - A Flock Of Seagulls
13. Yesterday's Hero - John Paul Young
14. Change In Mood - Kids In The Kitchen
15. A Touch Of Paradise - John Farnham
16. Rain - Dragon
17. Toy Soldiers - Martika
18. A Beat For You - Pseudo Echo
19. Living In The 70's - Skyhooks
20. Fall Of Rome - James Reyne
Disc Two:
1. Boys Light Up - Australian Crawl
2. It Must Be Love - Madness
3. You Make Me Feel like Dancing - Leo Sayer
4. Manic Monday - Bangles
5. Don't Pay The Ferryman - Chris Deburgh
6. Unchain My Heart - Joe Cocker
7. Out Of Mind, Out Of Sight - Models
8. The Loco-motion - Kylie Minogue
9. Dancing In The Storm - Boom Crash Opera
10. We Gotta Get Out Of This Place - The Angels
11. One Word - Baby Animals
12. Howzat - Sherbet
13. True - Spandau Ballet
14. Buffalo Stance - Neneh Cherry
15. You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) - Dead or Alive
16. According To My Heart - The Reels
17. Ship Of Fools - World Party
18. I Like It Both Ways - Supernaut
19. 50 Years - Uncanny X-Men
20. What About Me - Moving Pictures