Molly's Jukebox Classics will get you dancing

FOLLOWING on from the success of Do Yourself A Favour, the soundtrack to the critically acclaimed and Logie winning mini series Molly, and Molly - Counting Down The Hits, Bloodlines is pleased to present Molly's Jukebox Classics.

Released this Friday, the double album features 40 favourites handpicked by the man himself.

The Seven Network's Molly was one of last year's top-rating mini-series, while the soundtrack went to #1 on the ARIA album chart, spent four months in the Top 10 and has sold more than 140,000 copies. Molly - Counting Down The Hits was another household favourite.

Molly Meldrum. Getty Images Entertainment

Now it's time to add another toe tapping bunch of hits to your collection with Molly's Jukebox Classics - it's full of party anthems that will guarantee to get everyone on the dance floor.

Unchain My Heart by Joe Cocker, Relax by Frankie Goes To Hollywood and You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) by Dead or Alive are in. From Abba to Australian Crawl, from Kylie to The Angels, the hits are all there.

Ian 'Molly' Meldrum wants you to enjoy the party.

"As you - and all my neighbours - know, I love a party," he said.

"I've had some big parties over the years; for the Aussie cricketers, the St Kilda footy team, Melbourne Storm and plenty of music friends. And you never know who's going to rock up.

"In February 1986, I was having a party at my house; Mark Knopfler, Cyndi Lauper, Tom Petty, Stevie Nicks and my old mate Brian Mannix were all there.

"Then in walked Bob Dylan with Lauren Bacall on his arm.

"Now, that's a party.

"As well as great people, the key to a successful party is, of course, great music. You want songs that people can dance to. You want hits. And you want some surprises," Meldrum said.

The songs

Disc One:

1. Dancing Queen - Abba

2. Come On Eileen - Dexy's Midnight Runners

3. Keep On Loving You - Reo Speedwagon

4. Cool World - Mondo Rock

5. Heaven Is A Place On Earth - Belinda Carlisle

6. Echo Beach - Martha & The Muffins

7. History Never Repeats - Split Enz

8. Relax - Frankie Goes To Hollywood

9. Tainted Love - Soft Cell

10. Computer Games - Mi-Sex

11. Take On Me - aha

12. I Ran (So Far Away) - A Flock Of Seagulls

13. Yesterday's Hero - John Paul Young

14. Change In Mood - Kids In The Kitchen

15. A Touch Of Paradise - John Farnham

16. Rain - Dragon

17. Toy Soldiers - Martika

18. A Beat For You - Pseudo Echo

19. Living In The 70's - Skyhooks

20. Fall Of Rome - James Reyne

Disc Two:

1. Boys Light Up - Australian Crawl

2. It Must Be Love - Madness

3. You Make Me Feel like Dancing - Leo Sayer

4. Manic Monday - Bangles

5. Don't Pay The Ferryman - Chris Deburgh

6. Unchain My Heart - Joe Cocker

7. Out Of Mind, Out Of Sight - Models

8. The Loco-motion - Kylie Minogue

9. Dancing In The Storm - Boom Crash Opera

10. We Gotta Get Out Of This Place - The Angels

11. One Word - Baby Animals

12. Howzat - Sherbet

13. True - Spandau Ballet

14. Buffalo Stance - Neneh Cherry

15. You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) - Dead or Alive

16. According To My Heart - The Reels

17. Ship Of Fools - World Party

18. I Like It Both Ways - Supernaut

19. 50 Years - Uncanny X-Men

20. What About Me - Moving Pictures