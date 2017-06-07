Molly waits six months for care

WAITING: Ballina's Molly Martell is still waiting for final approval for increased home care services six months after an independent assessor determined she needed them.

BALLINA pensioner Molly Martell has been waiting six months for final approval to increase her level of home care services, forcing her to pay for services out of her own pocket.

The 87-year-old was in October last year assessed by an Aged Care Assessment Team as being eligible to extend her level home care from Level 2 to the high-care Level 4.

Mrs Martell, who is better known by her nickname, has heart and lung problems, back pain, Meniere's disease, arthritis and macular degeneration, and her latest assessment was made after she spent time in hospital last year.

But she is still waiting on the final nod from the Federal Department of Health through the My Aged Care program for funds to be directed to Mrs Martell's aged care provider, a process introduced in February this year, to pay for the higher level of home care.

While her current package funds a carer to take Mrs Martell shopping and to doctor's appointments, she said not being able to access the extra services, like housekeeping, cleaning, gardening and other home maintenance work has caused her distress.

The point of the home care service is to allow older Australians to live in their homes, but Mrs Martell said not having access to funds makes that difficult for people like her who don't have family nearby.

"I never want to leave my home,” she said of the two-storey house she built with her late husband, Barry, 32 years ago.

She is on a waiting list for final approval.

"But for how long?” she asked.

She said she appreciated the support she already receives, but also acknowledged that she was lucky to have a small extra income so she could pay for other services which would come under the higher level of care.

Others aren't so lucky, and Mrs Martell said she was "proud” to be their advocate.

A spokeswoman for the Federal Department of Health said if Ms Martell was "assessed as eligible for a Level 4 home care package in October 2016, she would have been automatically put into the national prioritisation queue.”

"All other consumers who were in care on February 27 at a lower level than they were approved were also placed on the queue for a higher level package,” the spokeswoman said.

"Consumers will not be reimbursed for any private expenditure while waiting for their approved package level.

"Consumers waiting on the national queue for a home care package may also be eligible for other Government subsidised care such as the Commonwealth Home Support Program.

"Consumers should talk to their provider, an Aged Care Assessment Team or My Aged Care on 1800 200 422 to find out if they may be eligible for other care.”