Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

Molan, Johns keep their distance during GF coverage

7th Oct 2019 8:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

It was the most significant no-show on NRL's night of nights - League Immortal Andrew Johns and host Erin Molan kept their distance during Nine's Grand Final coverage.

While the telecast opened with Johns sitting in on the expert­ panel, Nine's most prominent female NRL presenter Molan was conspicuous by her absence.

Molan kept her distance from Johns, sticking to the sideline with Broncos legend­ Darren Lockyer.

As first reported by The Daily Telegraph sports editor-at-large Phil Rothfield, former NRL Footy Show host Molan and Newcastle Knights legend Johns are no longer on speaking terms. The rumoured rift has been one of the most talked­-about stories of grand final week.

Despite claims Channel 9 executives had told the pair to mend their reported rift and work alongside each other, Johns and Molan were never seen together last night.

 

Andrew Johns on the Channel 9 Grand Final commentary panel last night.
Andrew Johns on the Channel 9 Grand Final commentary panel last night.

The relationship breakdown was reportedly linked to Channel 9's controversial decision­ to axe veteran Footy Show host Paul "Fatty" Vautin in October 2017 - and replace him with Molan.

Molan has received hate mail and threats on social media since the story surfaced. A teary Molan recently told WSFM's Jonesy and Amanda she had been unable to sleep. But the 37-year-old has received a chorus of support from high-profile identities including Karl Stefanovic.

Johns has denied claims of a rift, despite being missing from the commentary box alongside Molan during Friday night coverage in recent months.

More Stories

andrew johns channel 9 erin molan nrl
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    HIGHWAY HORROR: Two dead in tragic long weekend toll

    premium_icon HIGHWAY HORROR: Two dead in tragic long weekend toll

    News TWO people have died in two separate crashes during a tragic long weekend on Northern NSW roads.

    Record-breaking hot weather to hit the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon Record-breaking hot weather to hit the Northern Rivers

    Weather Total fire ban in place as region prepares to swelter

    'Terrified' servo worker 'thought he was going to be killed'

    premium_icon 'Terrified' servo worker 'thought he was going to be killed'

    Crime Lone employee of a Casino service station was "clearly vulnerable"

    Why this couple ran away from the circus to become farmers

    premium_icon Why this couple ran away from the circus to become farmers

    News A trapeze artist and a street clown now have 400 avocado trees