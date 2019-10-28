Molan broke arm falling down stairs

Erin Molan has explained her absence from Channel 9 recently as TV colleagues sent the sports presenter an emotional message on Sunday night.

Molan has confirmed she has been unable to return to work at Nine after recently breaking her arm and injuring her wrist during a fall down the stairs at her family home.

It follows a claim from a Nine insider, as first reported by The Sunday Telegraph, that Molan is being "sidelined" since the reported messy falling out to her working relationship breakdown with colleague and NRL immortal Andrew Johns.

However, Molan confirmed on Sunday night when she called into her own radio show on 2GB that she has been unable to work recently since forced to spend an extended time in hospital as a result of the fall.

Nine News in Sydney reported Molan was walking downstairs in the middle of the night to get a bottle for her baby daughter Eliza when she slipped and fell down the stairs.

She suffered a broken arm and broke another bone in her hand.

The injuries required surgery, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

The newspaper report claims Molan was only able to return this week after a nine-day recovery in hospital.

Erin Molan on NRL Grand Final day.

Her absence was addressed by Nine News on Sunday night with sports presenter Cam Williams reading out an emotional message to the former Footy Show host.

"And finally, our best wishes go out to Erin Molan," Williams said.

"Erin has spent the past 10 days in hospital with bad breaks to her arm and hand after falling down stairs as she was getting a bottle.

"Thankfully she's now resting at home."

He said Molan will return to her position whenever she feels able.

Host Peter Overton said he spoke with Molan on Sunday and described her as: "Chirpy, but very sore".

Thank you @9NewsSyd @camjwilliams @PeterOverton @SimonHobbs9 Embarrassed but very grateful Xx Back on deck soon 🙏😘 Erin Molan released from hospital after serious fall https://t.co/FHBxSu2OH0 — Erin Molan (@Erin_Molan) October 27, 2019

Molan told her 2GB show, which she was forced to miss as part of her rehabilitation from the injury, that she suffered "one of the more painful breaks you can do".

"It doesn't sit well with me on any level, not being able to work, but it was a much needed rest, advised by doctors, and a fair stint in hospital as well," she said.

The Weekend Edition's Erin Molan gives co-host Natalie Peters an update on her injury - Erin is home after 9 nights in hospital due to a badly broken arm @Erin_Molan @nataliejpeters @2GB873 #WeekendEdition pic.twitter.com/txqvXs7y0M — 2GB 873 (@2GB873) October 27, 2019

"It's fairly painful. It's one of the more painful breaks you can do, but my attitude is always that it could have been so much worse. I live another day so, hooray.

"I've broken the arm bone off entirely."

Molan has missed several of her regular commitments with Nine in recent weeks as well as last weekend's annual Australian Commercial Radio Awards, despite winning Best On Air Team on the AM dial with co-host Natalie Peters.

It comes after the Sunday Telegraph quoted an "insider" claiming Molan was "being used less by Nine".

"The boys club dominated the coverage on the NRL grand final night," said one insider.

"There is no doubt Nine's main female sports broadcaster is being sidelined.

"People in the building are concerned for her.

"She is renowned for her unwavering commitment to work and never says no to anything.

"She went back to work when her daughter Eliza was six weeks old.

"However there's no doubt she is being used less by Nine."