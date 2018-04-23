Menu
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates
Soccer

Salah beats De Bruyne to claim prestigious POTY award

by Anthony Chapman
23rd Apr 2018 7:46 AM

DELIGHTED Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been crowned PFA Player of the Year.

Gary Lineker broke the news on social media.

The Egyptian fought off competition from Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne to scoop the prestigious individual prize on Sunday night.

Salah has scored an incredible 31 Premier League goals during his first season at Anfield, and has also helped himself to nine assists.

The former Chelsea man has been instrumental in Liverpool's top four push under Jurgen Klopp.

Salah joined the Reds from Roma last summer for £37million and has quickly established himself as a club icon.

The 25-year-old has also been banging in the goals in Europe, leading Liverpool to a Champions League semi-final clash with Roma.

De Bruyne finished runner-up to Salah, with the Belgian sure to be disappointed at missing out on English football's top individual accolade.

He has been the main man in City's incredible title win, scoring eight goals and 15 assists this season.

The other players up for the award were Manchester United's Davd De Gea, Tottenham's Harry Kane and Manchester City duo David Silva and Leroy Sane.

