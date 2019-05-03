Modest cyclist 'honoured to win'

SHIRE SHOOTOUT, Marc Goldberg won the inaugural 2019 Shire Shootout hosted by the Byron Bay Cycle Club and Ballina Bicycle Club.

A SENIOR cyclist who only took up racing seriously a few years ago has won the inaugural and now most prestigious local event, the 2019 Shire Shootout.

Marco Goldberg, 63, showed age and consistency can overcome youthful energy when he took out the top spot on the podium in a new eight-race series which started in January.

But the Byron Bay Cycling Club rider was modest about out-riding higher-graded cyclists, giving all the credit to the handicap and several better riders not showing up.

"I'm by no means the fastest rider in the club not even near it, I started racing mid 2018" he said.

"It's a matter of grading an accumulating points."

Goldberg said he rode the first three races in D-Grade and the last moved up to C-Grade.

"One of the most striking thing to racing is you have to cooperate with the people you are racing," he said.

Hosted by the Ballina Bicycle Club and the Byron Bay Cycle Club, the inaugural Shire Shootout 2019 Race Series event consisted of four races hosted by each club.

Riders experienced the hilly circuit at BBC's Macadamia Castle course as well that road course at Empire Vale and the criterim used by BBCC.

The series tested riders across a mix of disciplines - criterium, road, handicap and individual time-trial.

The BBCC member said he was doing "fairly well in D-Grade."

"So I moved to the C-Grade for the last race and won," he said.

"I think I win because a lot of people moved from C to B Grade and some people did not show up."

Perhaps it was Goldberg training four to five times a week, clocking up between 200km to 250km overall?

2019 Shire Shootout Results

A Grade

1.Tim Reed

2.Tim Van Berkel BBCC

3. Matt Slee BBCC.

Prime Matt Slee

B Grade

1. Mathew Jones BBCC

2. Connor Gibney BBCC

3. David Walsh BBCC.

Prime Connor Gibney

C Grade

1. Marco Goldeburg BBCC

2. Glen Hannan BBCC

3. Scott Campbell BBCC.

Prime Michael Pattison BBCC

D Grade

1. Mathew Tapping BBCC

2. Dave Scully BBCC

3. Richard Brown Ballina CC

Best female rider: Chloe Butt

Overall Series Winner

1. Marco Goldenberg BBCC

2. Dave Scully BBCC

3. Richard Brown Ballina CC

Most Competitive Rider: Richard Brown Ballina CC