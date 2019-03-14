'Modern' pet motel offers home away from home

NEW BUSINESS: Amelia Shorland is hoping to have Arpege Park Pet Motel, at Tatham near Casino running at full capacity by Easter.

FOR 15 years, Amelia Shorland and her mother had dreamed about leaving their Sydney home and moving to the Northern Rivers, enticed to the area by its beauty and property affordability.

"I have friends who have moved here, and it was always great being able to visit them. It's such a beautiful area of the world, we kept saying 'we'll move here one day, we'll get here one day'," she said.

"Then I found this property and I thought 'let's do it'."

An experienced horse trainer, Ms Shorland was originally looking for a property where she could house her string of Arabian horses and said when she found the 80 acre property for sale at Tatham, east of Casino, she knew it would be "perfect".

"It's so nice here and much more relaxed. We were 40kms from Sydney, and even then it was so built up and busy, it's nice being here and able to take a breath," she said.

The property was formerly the Tatham Pet Motel, and Ms Shorland said when she saw the kennels and cattery she decided to take the plunge to expand into a new business and continue using the property as a pet motel.

"When I first looked at the property, I didn't really consider continuing to run the motel, but then I saw how the facilities are quite well set-out, I thought 'you know what, let's do this'," she said.

"[Running a pet motel] will fit in really well with what I want to do with the horses, and honestly, I love animals so much, so it will be great."

Ms Shorland said she is currently updating the facilities into a clean, modern pet motel, now called Arpege Park Pet Motel, designed for maximum animal comfort and enjoyment.

"I want to offer the same level of care I would expect for my own animals," she said.

"Excellent care, clean and nice facilities and all at an affordable price."

Ms Shorland said she accepts all breeds of dogs and cats, with each animals receiving one on one care throughout the day.

"I live on the property, so I will be able to give each individual dog a run around outside in our lovely grassed enclosure at least three times a day and will be able to provide plenty of love and care to cats and all of the animals," she said.

"I really treat them as if they are my own."

Ms Shorland has been feverishly working to complete the renovations and hopes to have the business fully-operational by Easter.