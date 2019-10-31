Modern 'old school' butcher opens in East Lismore

MEAT THE OWNERS: Scott and Mel Easterbrook will proudly open their new business - The Three Little Butchers at 69 Wyrallah Rd, East Lismore tomorrow.

MEAT THE OWNERS: Scott and Mel Easterbrook will proudly open their new business - The Three Little Butchers at 69 Wyrallah Rd, East Lismore tomorrow. Francis Witsenhuysen

A STUNNING metamorphosis of the old butchery on Wyrallah Road in East Lismore may have you riding the brakes to take it in.

The good news is the team at the Three Little Butchers is celebrating its grand opening today and owners, husband and wife duo Mel and Scott Easterbrook could not be happier.

"It feels awesome to be opening, it's been a long time coming so we really can't wait," Scott said.

"I saw potential with the old shop and the location, East Lismore is a great spot, it's a beautiful community here. We re-vamped the staple street-corner butcher from boring red-brick into a traditional but modern building."

MEAT THE TEAM: (L-R) Mel and Scott Easterbrook with mascot Basil and the Three Little Butchers team; Scott Elliott, Kristin Thompson, Kelly Bryant and Dianne Easterbrook. Francis Witsenhuysen

Inside the shiny shop, with mascot Basil looking on, the cattle farmers revealed they produce the majority of the beef they sell in their shop from their McKees Hill farm.

"We produce Angus cows and Hereford bulls," Mel said.

"It feels great to be able to produce the beef and to know were it comes from.

"If we run out, we will purchase all the beef from other local farmers as well. We try to get everything for our shop from local suppliers and support other small businesses in the region."

With 20 years under his belt as a butcher, Scott said the new shop was definitely an "old school" butcher.

"We have a good range of salamis and small goods, we smoke all of our own meats, cheeses and deli items and have things like gourmet sauces on offer. We offer good old-fashioned customer service and good local meat, the team is well trained and experienced," he said.

"We plan to be growing our own herbs on-site too to help with making things from scratch.

"We offer good old-fashioned customer service and good local meat, the team is well trained and experienced."

Scott said despite competition of bigger producers he felt if it was done right, small businesses could survive for a long time in Lismore.

"We've got a great community and people like to support local business," he said.