Model’s insane Burning Man outfit

Burning Man is known for attracting some of the most out-there outfits, with model Kelly Gale's ensemble no exception.

The Victoria's Secret model, who was born in Sweden to an Australian father and mother of Indian origin, hit the Nevada desert alongside throngs of other scantily-clad revellers.

In a series of Instagram posts, Kelly could be seen wearing a tie-dye G-string swimsuit which she paired with white suspender stockings and Dr Martens boots.

Kelly accessorised her outfit with a pink scarf and long, white braid extensions.

Victoria's Secret model Kelly Gale

In another post, the 24-year-old wore an elaborate star bikini with chain detailing underneath a mesh top pairing the look with ski shades.

She later changed into a skull mask and a see-through mesh body suit with knee-high lace up boots and a bum bag.

Kelly was just one of several thousand attendees that embraced the anything goes attitude at the week-long festival.

Held deep in the Nevada desert, revellers are encouraged to wear whatever they want in the "city" temporarily built by Burning Man attendees.

However, the festival has been marred by tragedy this year following the death of New Zealand man Shane Billingham.

The 33-year-old was found unresponsive inside his van on Saturday and was later pronounced dead by the festival's on-site medical clinic.

According to the Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office, a post-mortem examination found Mr Billingham had a concentration of carbon monoxide in his blood that would be considered "poisonous to human life".

She wore desert-appropriate Dr Martens.