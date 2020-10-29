Model’s bombshell rocks tennis star

Alexander Zverev and ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea, who says she is pregnant with his child.

Brenda Patea, a 27-year-old German model who dated tennis star Alexander Zverev for less than 12 months, says she is 20 weeks pregnant with his child.

In perhaps the only positive legacy of Novak Djokovic's ill-fated Adria Tour, which created controversy for being played without adequate social-distancing measures at the early height of the COVID-19 pandemic, it appears the child was conceived around the time the tournament was held in June.

But Patea and Zverev have since broken up and while being overjoyed at her impending arrival, Patea says she will not share custody of the child with the 23-year-old world number seven.

"I'm expecting a child from Alex," Patea told German tabloid Bild. "We don't have any communication with Alex right now, and frankly, I don't plan to share custody of my child with him …

"But I will do everything to ensure that (the child grows) up in a harmonious and proper environment. I have the chance to raise my child alone."

Patea detailed the reasons behind her split with Zverev, who approached her in a Paris coffee shop in October last year to begin their romance.

Brenda Patea appeared on a German reality TV modelling show.

"We had crises before and then ended our relationship with Alex," she said. "Because we have different views on life. Everyone who is with an athlete must submit to these situations."

Zverev and Patea were embroiled in controversy after the Adria Tour when they were spotted partying in the French Riviera days after he posted a statement apologising for his involvement in the tournament which saw Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki test positive for COVID-19 and promising to self-isolate for two weeks.

Australian star Nick Kyrgios led the criticism. "Zverev again, man. Again, again, how selfish can you be?" Kyrgios said.

"If you have the audacity to put out a tweet that you made your management write on your behalf, saying you're going to self-isolate for 14 days, and apologising to the general public about putting their health at risk, at least have the audacity to stay inside for 14 days."

But the young German star enjoyed a strong finish to the year when tennis resumed, making the final of the US Open and winning a pair of tournaments this month in Cologne.

Patea is also counting her blessings in 2020, speaking of her joy while announcing her pregnancy on social media.

"There is magic in every beginning. This is my magical beginning with a new life under my heart," she wrote.

Brenda Patea shows off her bump.

"I can hardly put into words what it feels like to be pregnant - it's just an overwhelming time. Becoming a mom fills me with such great joy and yet it also scares me a little.

"Those of you who have already been pregnant can probably relate to this. In the past few weeks there have been some heartbreaking and joyful moments and then again situations of uncertainty because my child is born into stormy times.

"But no matter what is in store for us … I will love and protect my child until the end of my days. I am already the happiest mom in the world and I am so happy to be able to share this happiness with you!"

Originally published as Model's bombshell rocks tennis star

Alexander Zverev has enjoyed a strong finish to the year. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)