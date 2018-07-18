Model proves you're never too old to strut your stuff

Roslyn Horrocks wasn't afraid to strut her stuff and audition for the Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival.

ROSLYN Horrocks isn't your average model.

She wasn't afraid to strut her stuff and audition for the Sunshine Coast International Fashion Festival, set to be held in October.

The brave 71-year-old stripped down to a bikini and stilettos on Sunday at the Sebel, Pelican Waters to impress the judges.

A special education teacher for most of her life, Ms Horrocks said she had always wanted to pursue modelling.

"Early on I had an opportunity to follow modelling and I didn't because I was a student," she said.

"Now, I have the freedom to indulge in things I really enjoy like modelling and acting."

She said the audition was an experience she would never forget.

"It was a bit overwhelming," she laughed.

"I'm not sure how many young ladies were there but they were all gorgeous."

"I think I was the oldest by about 40 years."

The Shelly Beach local said she had noticed more variety being included in the modelling industry, and hoped it would continue.

Roslyn said she hoped the audition would lead to more modelling and acting opportunities. Patrick Woods

"I think it's really good to have a diversity of people modelling, the different shapes and sizes and the different ages," she said.

"It's not an entirely late-teen, early twenties market out there buying clothing.

"I think it's good for people to see a variety of us up there."

Ms Horrocks has lived on the Sunshine Coast for about 26 years, after working all over the country.

"This is like heaven where we live now," she said.

When asked what her family thought about the audition, Ms Horrocks said her partner was "extremely supportive".

"In fact he was the one who sent my photos off to the modelling agency and said 'you should do this'," she said.

But her two sons, 26 and 31, were "a bit bemused" by the whole thing, she said.

"They're a little bit amazed at what their mother's doing now," she said.

"They're used to me doing street theatre over the years and singing and so on, so they're not too surprised."

Ms Horrocks has always kept active by involving herself in theatre performances. She currently sings with the Sunshine Coast's Hot Ginger Chorus.

"It's a wonderful retirement, I'm thoroughly enjoying it," she said.

She's appeared as an extra in Australian TV show Harrow and said she hoped furthering her modelling career would lead to more acting roles.

"I'm hoping to get some experience, to be there, to learn a lot and add it to my resume," she said.

The Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival runs from October 19-20.