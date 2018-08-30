Menu
Former beauty queen on starting a family

by Marnie Cohen
30th Aug 2018 6:07 AM
RECENTLY married beauty queen, model and now reality TV star Monika Radulovic is hoping to welcome a new addition to her family.

Fresh from her stint filing Survivor Australia - she's still on air - Radulovic and artist partner Alesandro Ljubicic aren't looking to become parents any time soon, though, so any addition would be of the furry variety.

 

Former Miss Universe Australia Monika Radulovic with her artist husband Alesandro Ljubicic. Picture: Jordan Shields
"It is not on the near horizon," she said before attending a launch of Ljubicic's artistic collaboration with 124 Shoes in the Sydney CBD this week.

"We're focusing on our careers and just being together. We were engaged for four years so come back to us in a few more. I would love a dog though … that would be my dream," Radulovic said.

 

The model is still in the hunt to win Survivor Australia. Picture: Instagram/@monika_rad
Ljubicic said the couple's weekends revolve around visiting pet stores.

The couple were married in March and already have their hands full with two cats.

"Since being married nothing's changed in that sort of sense, it's just this beautiful connection between us that we have," Radulovic said.

