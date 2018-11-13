Model flaunts famous body in tiny bikini
Stunned swimmers were left wondering what the tide had washed up at eastern suburbs Harbour beach Camp Cove yesterday as one of the world's most beautiful women frolicked in the skimpiest of bikinis.
Emily Ratajkowski is in town for the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Wednesday night with line-up including Naomi Watts and Joel Edgerton.
The 27-year-old model and actor isn't afraid to flaunt her flesh, regularly posting scanty swimwear shots to her 20 million Instagram followers.
And her barely-there bikini brevity became most blatant when her right nipple made an accidental appearance during a trip to the kiosk.
Unfazed, Ratajkowski and her mystery Aussie bestie soon made their way to the Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel for a soothing schooner.
Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States is a message to women in this country that they do not matter. I demand a government that acknowledges, respects and supports women as much as it does men.