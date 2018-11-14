Menu
Emergency services respond to a crash at Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba, on November 13, about 4.45pm. Annie Perets
Mobility scooter crash in peak hour traffic

Annie Perets
13th Nov 2018 6:51 PM
AN ELDERLY woman had to be taken to hospital after she was hit by a car while riding a mobility scooter.  

A triple-0 call was made by a passing motorist on Tuesday, after they saw the lady struggling near a pathway on Boat Harbour Dr in Pialba.  

The location where the incident happened is frequently used by cars going to and from a set of shops situated behind the Fraser Coast Chronicle building.   

Members of the public rushed to help the injured woman with emergency services arriving about 4.45pm.  

The woman walked herself to the stretcher. A neck brace was fitted onto her for safety.  

She was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable conditions.   

Nobody has been charged.   

