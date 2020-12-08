Menu
Telstra generic pix. Mobile phone communication tower. Pic. Bob Finlayson.
Mobile users might be impacted due to planned upgrades

Aisling Brennan
8th Dec 2020 4:00 PM
RESIDENTS in Goonellabah and East Lismore might be experiencing some slow internet this afternoon as Telstra continues its planned upgrades.

Telstra is currently upgrading its mobile network around East Lismore and Goonellabah.

The upgrade commenced on December 1 and is expected to last for 13 days.

Telstra has advised mobile service may be impacted at various times until December 13 as the upgrades continue.

Mobile services seemed to be slow on Tuesday afternoon, with delays expected to last to tonight.

For more details, visit www.outages.telstra.com.au

