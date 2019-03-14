Mobile phone saves man from bow and arrow attack

A man escaped serious injury when an arrow that was fired at him pierced his mobile phone.

A MAN who allegedly fired a bow and arrow at another man in Nimbin will face court next month.

About 9am on Wednesday, a 43-year-old man drove into his driveway on Nimbin Road and got out of his car.

He noticed another man, who is known to him, standing outside his property allegedly armed with a bow and arrow.

The resident held up his mobile phone to take a photo of the armed man who then engaged the bow and was ready to fire.

It's alleged the man fired the arrow at the resident which pierced through the man's mobile phone, causing the phone to hit him in the chin.

It left a small cut, but he did not require medical treatment.

Officers from Richmond Police District were called and arrested a 39-year-old man at the scene.

He was taken to Nimbin Police Station where he was charged with armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and malicious damage.

He was granted conditional bail to appear in Lismore Local Court on Monday 15 April 2019.