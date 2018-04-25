RESIDENTS and businesses in Possum Creek are now benefitting from new and improved mobile coverage on Australia's largest mobile network, as Telstra's rollout of the Federal Government's Mobile Black Spot Program picks up speed.

Telstra Area General Manager Mike Marom said almost 400 locations across Australia are benefitting from more mobile coverage through Telstra's delivery of the Mobile Black Spot Program.

"The new mobile base station at Possum delivers Telstra's 3G and state of the art 4GX mobile data services to the area for the first time,” Mr Marom said.

"As the company offering more mobile coverage across the country than anyone else, we know the important role mobile technology plays helping people stay in contact with friends and family, and run businesses effectively.

"We are proud to be part of this important initiative which extends the latest technologies across regional and rural communities, along major regional transport routes, and in locations prone to natural disasters.”

Telstra is now bringing new and improved mobile coverage to additional regional and remote communities, with more than 650 new mobile base stations being built through the Mobile Black Spot Program.

This represents a total Telstra investment of $260 million.