178kg Hulk to face ‘world’s scariest man’

(L-R) Sajad "Iranian Hulk" is set to fight Martyn "The scariest man in the world" Ford in MMA.

A bodybuilder branded "the scariest man in the world" has been signed up to fight an Iranian man mountain who has vowed to take on ISIS.

Tribal tattooed Brit Martyn Ford has transformed himself from skinny wannabe cricket star to bodybuilder - and at 2.03m and 143 kilograms he makes a potentially mean prospect in mixed martial arts.

But after signing up for Polish MMA organisation Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki (KSW), Ford is set to take to the cage opposite Iranian ace Sajad Gharibi, nicknamed the "Iranian Hulk".

The 1.85m hunk of muscle might be nearly 20cm shorter than Ford, but he weighs in at a whopping 178 kilograms.

Gharibi, a volunteer soldier who once pledged to help the fight against ISIS, has become a cult figure on Instagram where he regularly posts about his weightlifting.

Neither man has fought in mixed martial arts before, but Gharibi is reported to have a grounding in wrestling, which remains popular in his native country.

Ford, meanwhile, is a sometimes actor appearing in films like "Kingsman: The Golden Circle."

