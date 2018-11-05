Menu
Torbjorn Madsen went out like a light.
eXtra

Stunningly savage KO is pure violence

by Sean Gallagher
5th Nov 2018 9:25 AM

MMA star Mzwandile Hlongwa delivered a contender for knockout of the year this weekend with a chilling one-two combination to floor Torbjorn Madsen.

Hlongwa lived up his nickname of "Shakebone" with a devastating technique that left Madsen seeing stars, The Sun reports.

After a quick one-two combination, Hlongwa unleashed a lightning-quick spinning elbow on Madsen during the EFC 75 encounter in Cape Town, South Africa.

That technique completely fooled Madsen - who subsequently dropped his hands in anticipation of clinch work - and landed flush across the Norwegian's chin.

The MMA star took multiple blows to the head before eventually dropping to the canvas, as the 1.8m, 84kg Hlongwa celebrated a sensational win.

One of the stunned commentators perfectly summed up the spectacular incident saying: "Oh my goodness, oh my goodness, what just happened?

"One-Two! That was a massive shot. He set it up with a punch and he fell down like a piece of lumber."

 

 

Madsen was supervised by medical staff and taken out of the arena on a stretcher, but after recovering from the brutal KO he would later go on to tell TV 2: "I'm in the ambulance now.

"I'm going to a check in the hospital. Everything is fine. This can happen, it's fun. Well done by him."

Hlongwa has now won his last four fights after that furious first-round knockout triumph over Norwegian Madsen, who was previously unbeaten in five fights.

The South African-born fighter has size and strong physical tools to go with his vicious power.

This win will likely put him on the radar of some larger promotions - after all they don't call him the "Shakebone" for nothing.

