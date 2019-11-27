MMA star brutally attacked outside home

MMA star Cindy Dandois was assaulted by an ex-boyfriend outside her home in Belgium.

WARNING: Graphic

Veteran MMA fighter Cindy Dandois was reportedly assaulted by an ex-boyfriend outside her home in Deurne, Belgium.

Witnesses state the man, who is reportedly an MMA fighter himself, attacked Dandois with a set of keys, leaving the 35-year-old with cuts to her face.

Reports said the alleged assailant waited in hiding for Dandois and attacked her by surprise.

Dandois suffered a broken nose and required seven stitches after the incident. The Belgian posted photos of the aftermath to social media.

Sorry to announce I will be out of my fight this weekend at Fightclub Den Haag 😔 7 stitches and a broken nose are the reason for that. Pray for a good and quick recovery. I will be back 😭💔 Posted by Cindy Dandois on Friday, 22 November 2019

Speaking to Het Laatste Nieuws, Dandois said the man had a history of aggressive behaviour and was upset about their break-up.

"He did not accept that I want to move on and just stay friends," Dandois said.

"It's jealousy. He threatened me all the time, but I never took his threats seriously. Until he comes to my door.

"I was not prepared for the attack at all … Before I knew it, I got slapped in the face. My nose is broken and crooked.

"It will be a scar for life … I hope that they can straighten my nose. I should have taken his threats seriously from the beginning, but I always hoped he would calm down. Wrong."

Thanks 😔 — Cindy Dandois (@DandoisCindy) November 25, 2019

Dandois said the injuries would have been worse if not for her MMA training.

"I don't like fighting outside the ring. I am not a street fighter," said Dandois.

"If you don't see an attack coming, it's hard to avert it completely. I defended myself, of course, to prevent worse."

Dandois declined to name her attacker, and hinted she would not press charges.

"We are all human beings, we all make mistakes," Dandois said.

"I hope he realises it and pulls himself together. He does not have to be sent to prison. Leave me alone, that's all.

"In any case, I'm not going to get myself down. I'm not one to mope in a crying corner. Fortunately, I'm still here. It could have ended otherwise."

Dandois last competed professionally for the UFC in 2017, and was forced to miss a fight against Eleni Mytilinaki in Athens last weekend in the Cage Survivor promotion. She aims to return to competitive fighting next month.

The former Invicta FC standout has a 15-5 pro record during her 10-year career.

If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual abuse or family violence call 1800 RESPECT 1800 737 732

For men who have anger, relationship or parenting issues, call the Men's Referral Service on 1300 766 491

Lifeline 13 11 14