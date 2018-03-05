MKR contestant to feature in foodie event

TV personality Ash Pollard has been announced as an MC at Eat the Street.

TV personality Ash Pollard has been announced as an MC at Eat the Street.

EAT the Street just got that more exciting after organisers announced popular My Kitchen Rules contestant Ash Pollard will MC at the cooking stage.

The Tassie born foodie made a name for herself back in 2015 when she competed in the sixth season of the Channel Seven reality show.

With her big hair and even bigger personality, she quickly became a household favourite, and went all the way to the series finale.

Ms Pollard has also appeared in other reality TV productions such as Dancing with the Stars and I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

She said she was very excited to be coming to Lismore, for the very first time, to participate in such a great foodie and community event.

"I've never been to Eat the Street before, I have done a fair bit of research on it now and it looks like an amazing event,” Ms Pollard said.

"I really enjoy being involved in community things and now that I am a resident of NSW it's just good to get involved.”

Ms Pollard said she was pleased just to be invited and hopes she does the event "justice on the day”.

"I guess, for me I just want to make it entertaining for all the audience members and have a bit of fun with the chefs,” she said.

City Centre Manager Jason Mumford said he was excited to announce Ms Pollard was going to be a part of the much-loved community event.

"Not only will she be taking charge of our cooking stage and having fun with Eat the Street visitors but she will also share some of her own cooking hints and tips during a live cooking demonstration,” Mr Mumford said.

You can catch Ash Pollard all day on the Eat the Street cooking stage.

Her cooking demonstration will take place from 5.30pm to 6.15pm followed by guest celebrity chef Luca Ciano.