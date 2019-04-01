‘It’s intense’: Sex scandal rocks MKR dinner table

O’Neill has thrown teammate Cristovao under the bus a number of times when their food was being judged. Picture: Channel 7

O’Neill has thrown teammate Cristovao under the bus a number of times when their food was being judged. Picture: Channel 7

A COOKING show is not the place you'd expect a sex scandal, but nothing is safe in this era of ratings hungry reality television.

On Sunday night a sexual relationship between competitors Piper O'Neill, 35 and Victor Aeberli, 29 was strongly hinted at, with it all but being revealed at the table.

On Monday night O'Neill's teammate Veronica Cristovao plays a big part in the secret coming out and said at the time of filming everybody knew thanks to their close living arrangements.

Veronica Cristovao, left, plays a big part in revealing Piper O'Neill’s sexual relationship with another contestant. Picture: Justin Lloyd

The relationship with Victor Aeberli was strongly hinted on the show.

"It was pretty intense," she told Confidential.

"Everyone already sort of knew there was something going on, even behind the scenes.

"A lot of time was spent together with everyone, but I think someone just had to say it at the table.

"We all stay in an apartment in the city in Sydney and so it feels like you're at uni.

"You're in dorm rooms literally next to each other so everybody knows what's going on in there."

Former beauty queens Cristovao and O'Neill have been at the centre of plenty of controversy during the season, with O'Neill famously throwing Cristovao under the bus twice in front of the judges.

Cristovao said the two are still close, though perhaps not as close as before, while recently separated O'Neill spends time with her two young children.

"We're fine, we check in every couple of days," Cristovao said. "We're not living in each other's pockets.

"She's not well in terms of the way she's been portrayed, a little bit over exaggerated.

"At the moment she is working on her family and so she should, she's got two kids,

"I think this being so out there has been hard for her - it'd be hard for anyone. "I really feel for her."