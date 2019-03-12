Mixing driverless cars and insulting motorists

Now that artificial intelligence is becoming commonplace, it's only a matter of time before driverless cars are perfected.

ONE OF the hazards of this job is the likelihood of reading someone else's column in another publication that tackles a subject I have already covered - or was planning to. In the first instance there is always a possibility that the other person has done a better job. In the second, the danger is that I will be influenced, even subconsciously, and end up plagiarising another writer's work.

So I read newspaper columns and anthologies with great caution but occasionally come undone despite the care.

American absurdist David Sedaris has written many essays that have been compiled into volumes, all of which I have read as I enjoy his extremely dark sense of humour. One piece I read last year had me howling with frustration; I so badly wanted to have thought of the premise myself, I could have wept.

While travelling he asked those he met what insults they shouted at motorists who cut them off in traffic in their homeland; it turns out each and every nation has a list of acceptable vulgarities. In Australia, for example, we might shout, "D#%khead", or something that rhymes with banker. In Romania, the insults are so dreadful I can't reproduce them here.

One involves a combination of sex acts I suspect are anatomically impossible to perform; the other, any nasty disease coupled with a word describing a woman of loose morals - but the disease must be terminal.

My father was a terrible driver; he both loved and was terrified by the power of a V8 engine so my childhood, pre-seatbelt, was spent lurching back and forth on the back seat of the Valiant as he hit the accelerator then the brake in a nauseating rhythm.

I've read that algorithms will decide our fate; should I be travelling in a driverless car with a passenger, for example, and a group of three or more people step out in front of us unexpectedly, the vehicle would choose to hit an inanimate object such as a wall or tree so the least number of people will be injured. All well and good except what if we're sober and doing the right thing and they are off their faces and should have known better?

But what I wonder is this. Who do you insult when a driverless car cuts you off?