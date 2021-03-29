Venues respond to revelation of COVID-19 connection

The Beach Hotel in Byron Bay was open and trading at noon on Monday, Match 29, 2021.

The Beach Hotel in Byron Bay was open and trading at noon on Monday, Match 29, 2021.

The Farm restaurant in Ewingsdale closed its doors after noon after the business was alerted by health authorities of a positive case on a guest.

The measure came after Queensland Health confirmed two women who visited Byron Bay over the weekend while infectious.

"We have been advised by health authorities that a guest who has since tested positive for Covid 19 visited The Farm yesterday Sunday March 28 between 8 - 9.30am," the business posted on its social media accounts.

"If you visited us during this time, you should get tested and self isolate.

"We have closed The Farm today effective immediately for a full deep clean.

"We'd like to thank the health authorities and all our health hero's for the amazing work they are doing."

The other location included in the health advise, The Beach Hotel in Byron Bay, remained open after lunchtime.

At 3pm, the venue announced its decision to close overnight.

"We are cooperating with and following the instructions provided by NSW Health and are currently awaiting further information," a statement published on social media read.

"In the meantime, we have made the decision to close our pub overnight to undertake a deep clean of the premises and look forward to reopening tomorrow.

"At this stage our resort and Beach Bottle remain open."

Around the town, people took the news with cautious reserve.

Jaime Villar, from Ecuador, who has been living in Byron Bay for the past 8 months, said he was not planning to leave.

"I'm sure everyone will do thing 'the Byron way', we are going to do it right but in a chill way, with no panic," he said, while preparing to eat lunch at his caravan in Main Beach.

Jessica Coventry, who was visiting from Sydney, said not to be too worried.

"I am here for Bluesfest and decided to come to Byron earlier because I did not leave my house for almost 12 months," she said.

Visitors and locals took advantage of the great weather conditions on Monday morning at Byron Bay's Main Beach, despite the COVID warnings.

"I am not leaving, and I hope Bluesfest goes ahead safely, but a lot of people at my bed and breakfast are trying to get out today.

"It's better to stay here I think, if we all do the right thing, we will be OK."

The main parking area at the end of the beach and adjacent to the park is where one of the pop-up COVID testing clinics will be located.

The second clinic will be located at Cavanbah Sports Ground.

Clinics were set up previously at both location during the Christmas-New Year 2020/21 period.

There was no panic-buying recorded on Monday, March 29. in Byron Bay Woolworths at noon.

There was no panic buying in town, with most supermarkets recording regular attendance at noon.

"There has been a lot of people asking if we are going to close early," said a shop owner located near a supermarket in town, who declined to identify himself.

"But if the supermarket is busy in the arvo, I need to keep the shop open, in case the rest of the week everyone stays home or leave town," he said.