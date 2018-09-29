Mixed bag at hockey masters

NEW TEAM: Wayne Porter (8) with the combined Western Australia Country and Tasmania over-50s team at the Australian Masters hockey tournament at Goonellabah.

NEW TEAM: Wayne Porter (8) with the combined Western Australia Country and Tasmania over-50s team at the Australian Masters hockey tournament at Goonellabah. Mitchell Craig

BALLINA hockey player Wayne Porter has linked up with a combined Western Australia Country and Tasmania team at the Australian Masters Men's Hockey Championships.

After a decorated representative stint with NSW Masters teams and playing at Ballina since juniors, he stepped out on the turf with his new over-50s side at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah.

They were one of the more social teams getting around yesterday but also got down to business with a convincing 4-0 win over ACT.

Scott Angwin starred with the stick scoring four goals while captain Dean Lomax also found the net.

"I couldn't make the New South Wales titles this year but Hockey Australia have let two states combine probably for the first time ever and I've ended up with these guys,” Porter said.

"The Tassie boys had six players, I was number seven and the rest of the guys have come from Western Australia.

"There aren't many ego left once you get to 50 and we've got a team of like-minded individuals.

"Our first training run was game one and I still don't know everyone's name but I'm picking a few more up every run.

"Playing New South Wales was interesting and I definitely had a bit of a target on my head but well all had a beer together at the end which is what it's all about.”

Elsewhere, NSW over-55s second string team proved they might be one of the surprise packets of the competition when they had a 2-all draw with Victoria.

Ballina representative Martyn Parr was one of the goal scorers with the side set to take on the top NSW team today at Goonellabah.

They were ahead of the other NSW team on the ladder yesterday morning with a late goal to Jim O'Shea denying them a win over Victoria.

"It was ours to win there and I think we're evenly matched with our top team, the proof will be in the pudding tomorrow,” Parr said.

"We're here to play and if we keep our composure and keep talking the results will come.”

In other games, Far North Coast trio Brett Crawford, Mark Harris and Darryl Hughes were part of the NSW team that beat Queensland 5-4 in the over-40s semi-final.

Finals will played tomorrow in some divisions with games continuing next week.