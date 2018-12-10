Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A truck driver escaped without a scratch when his truck caught on fire on the Hume Highway.
A truck driver escaped without a scratch when his truck caught on fire on the Hume Highway.
News

MITTAGONG FIRE: Truckie leapt to safety at last second

10th Dec 2018 11:46 AM | Updated: 11:46 AM

A DRIVER has miraculously escaped with his life just seconds before his truck burst into flames, according to a 9 News report.

According to the report, the man was driving along the Hume Highway at Mittagong in New South Wales yesterday afternoon when he noticed smoke and then flames coming from the cab.

He leapt out and the flames quickly engulfed the truck.

He escaped without a scratch.

The Hume Highway northbound was closed to traffic whilst fire crews dealt with the blaze.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fire hume highway mittagong nsw police truck fire
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Fireworks injury: Woman hurt at Lismore carols

    premium_icon Fireworks injury: Woman hurt at Lismore carols

    News A CHUNK of exploding firework injured a woman and now investigations are under way after the incident on Sunday night.

    • 10th Dec 2018 11:30 AM
    CBD road closed as work starts on rainbow crossing

    CBD road closed as work starts on rainbow crossing

    News The controversial project is getting under way

    • 10th Dec 2018 1:05 PM
    $9.5 million for long-awaited bypass project

    $9.5 million for long-awaited bypass project

    News It's not a "magic bullet”, but it will make a big difference

    • 10th Dec 2018 11:25 AM
    How to vote for a local band in the Hottest 100

    premium_icon How to vote for a local band in the Hottest 100

    Music From Grinspoon to Parkway Drive, and plenty more

    • 10th Dec 2018 11:39 AM

    Local Partners