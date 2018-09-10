Marsh ton helps Australia A to solid score

A UNBEATEN century from skipper Mitch Marsh has enabled Australia A post a 123-run lead at stumps on day two of the four-day match against India A at Alur.

Marsh had started the day on 86 not out, with Australia A on 6-290. Michael Neser (44) was caught at slip without adding to his overnight score, but Chris Tremain (16) helped Marsh to triple figures.

The Perth man was 113 not out from 204 deliveries when Australia A was dismissed for 346.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed the final three wickets of the innings to finish with 5-91 for the hosts.

India A then started their innings in perfect fashion, with openers Ravikumar Samarth (83) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (86) combining for a 174-run opening partnership.

It wasn't until after the tea break that Australia A broke through - Ashton Agar trapping Samarth LBW in the 48th over.

A run-out from Marnus Labuschagne removed Easwaran shortly after, before Mitch Swepson struck just before stumps, having Ankit Bawne (13) caught at slip by Matthew Renshaw.

Agar had figures of 1-41 off 23 overs, and Swepson 1-61 off 17 overs - while Chris Tremain was economical with 0-10 off his eight overs.

Shreyas Iyer (30 not out) and Shubman Gill (six not out) were unbeaten at stumps, with India A on 3-223.