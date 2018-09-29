Mitch is a proud Rooster

VERSATILE: Mitchell Aubusson will play in his third NRL grand final with the Sydney Roosters tomorrow night.

VERSATILE: Mitchell Aubusson will play in his third NRL grand final with the Sydney Roosters tomorrow night. DARREN PATEMAN

FORMER Ballina junior Mitchell Aubusson could play any one of three positions when he runs out for the Sydney Roosters against the Melbourne Storm in the NRL grand final tomorrow night.

The versatile 30-year-old has been named at halfback for the first time in his NRL career which has spanned 262 games.

Aubusson was named in the halves on Tuesday as a possible replacement for halfback Cooper Cronk who is battling a rotator cuff injury.

Cronk has been in doubt all week while most experts have tipped that coach Trent Robinson is playing mind games with Aubusson likely to play either second row or centre.

He was named at centre for the preliminary final against South Sydney last weekend but was moved into the second row before kick-off.

Storm have been settled since Tuesday night when fullback Billy Slater was cleared of a shoulder charge at the NRL judiciary.

"I pride myself on being able to play a number of positions and it's probably what's kept me in the NRL for so long,” Aubusson said.

"We didn't even think about Slater, we always expected him to play and trained the same.

"I'm so happy to be in another grand final, it's the reason you play the game and we start training for it in November.

"It all comes down to 80 minutes, 11 months later, and it has hurt the past few years when we've fallen short in the semi-finals.

"Dad is still in Ballina and I'll have a group of close mates coming from home, too.”

Aubusson is the longest-serving player at the Roosters, having been at the club since 2007.

It will be his third NRL grand final after the 2010 loss against St George Illawarra and the 2013 win against Manly.

"There is a lot of pressure that comes with playing at a club like the Roosters,” Aubusson said.

"People demand success and it really keeps you on your toes. A lot of hard work goes into it.

"We've been lucky enough to attract some of the biggest names in the sport and Trent (Robinson) does a great job bringing everyone together.”

Aubusson is contracted for another season at the Roosters next year and is hoping to extend his deal.

If he is at the club beyond next year he will achieve a rare NRL feat of playing 300 games at the one club.