Missy’s royal stuff-up with Meghan Markle

Don’t worry Missy Higgins, we’ve all got a little carried away in our Instagram captions before. Picture by Andrew Parsons

Don’t worry Missy Higgins, we’ve all got a little carried away in our Instagram captions before. Picture by Andrew Parsons

MISSY Higgins seemed to have scored the scoop of a lifetime when she managed to get Meghan Markle on her own at a gala in Sydney.

The singer shared a photo of their meeting during the royal tour last month to Instagram showing the Duchess of Sussex doting on Higgins' newborn daughter Luna.

Unbeknown to the singer at the time, one word in the accompanying caption would set off a media frenzy.

"I said I felt sorry for her having to do all these meet-and-greets while four-months pregnant!" Higgins wrote, prompting speculation from outlets around the world that Meghan was further along in her pregnancy than originally reported.

But there was one problem, and we're going to let Higgins explain it.

"I just made it up," she told Monday's episode of The Project.

"I read somewhere that people had worked out that she was three-to-four months pregnant because she said she was due in the Spring.

"So I just wrote that without even thinking, because I thought, 'everyone knows she's about four months' pregnant,' and then it was all over newspapers in England and France. Yeah no, we weren't hanging out like best buds and she wasn't telling me her deepest secrets."

Despite Higgins' slip up on social media, her meeting with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was memorable for all the right reasons.

Higgins said Harry had been charming and made a joke about Ed Sheeran

"She was just asking about Luna and how it's all going and you know, she was super sweet," Higgins recalled.

"And then we met Harry afterwards and he squeezed Luna's little chubby legs and said 'who's this little cutie' and he made some joke about never having being seen in the same room as Ed Sheeran because they're both redheads - he was charming!"